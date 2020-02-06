NBA Rumors: Celtics could look at these potential buyout candidates

BOSTON - The trade deadline has come and gone and the Boston Celtics look no different.

But the roster you see today may have a slightly different look in the coming days once the recently agreed-upon trades become official and the buyout market becomes clearer.

From the very beginning of this season, the expectation was that barring a major blockbuster-type of deal, the most logical pathway towards roster enhancement for Boston would be through the buyout market.

And while most of these players are still with their respective teams, don't be surprised if a few become available in the near future.

And if that's the case, you can count on the Celtics being among the squads looking to add to a roster that's already among the better clubs in the Eastern Conference.

