NBA Rumors: How Celtics could land Davis Bertans in trade with Wizards

Danny Ainge said Monday the Boston Celtics won't make a trade just for the sake of doing so.

But the Celtics reportedly have a few players they're interested in acquiring, and Davis Bertans still is among them.

Boston has "strong interest" in the Washington Wizards big man, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Tuesday.

The question is how the Celtics could coax Bertans away from the Wizards, who have "rejected overtures" for the 27-year-old Latvian to date, per Mannix.

"Washington has effectively hung up on teams looking to extract Bertans," Mannix wrote, "but Boston could make things interesting if they throw a pick or two into the pot."

The Celtics have three 2020 NBA Draft assets: the Grizzlies' top-six-protected pick (likely to convey this season with Memphis currently eighth in the Western Conference), the Milwaukee Bucks' top-seven-protected pick and their own pick.

Mannix suggests the C's would have to send Washington at least one of those assets to land Bertans, who is making $7 million on the final year of a team-friendly deal.

That's a steep price, as Boston also would have to include a mid-level contract like Daniel Theis or Enes Kanter to make salaries match. But Bertans, who's averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range, would fill a specific need for a Celtics team that lacks a knockdown shooter off its bench.

