NBA Rumors: Celtics among these teams interested in Davis Bertans

Enes Kanter's tweets notwithstanding, the Boston Celtics still may look to upgrade ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics maintain interest in trading for Washington Wizards big man Davis Bertans, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Friday morning.

Boston isn't alone, however: Mannix reports the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets also have expressed interest in Bertans and names the Philadelphia 76ers as another team that could covet Bertans' shooting ability.

It's possible Washington doesn't even deal Bertans, as NBA executives told Mannix the Wizards "wouldn't even discuss" trading the 27-year-old forward.

Bertans will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, though, and is enjoying a career season -- 15.3 points per game, 42.6 percent from 3-point range -- that will allow him to demand a new contract worth roughly double his current deal of $7 million per year.

If the Wizards don't want to pay up for Bertans, they'd need to trade him before the deadline to get any value in return. Mannix previously reported Bertans may command a first-round pick, of which the Celtics could have three in the 2020 NBA Draft if the Memphis Grizzlies' pick conveys.

Bertans would give the Celtics much-needed 3-point shooting off the bench, as Boston's reserves rank 28th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

