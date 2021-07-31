NBA Rumors: Celtics acquire Josh Richardson from Mavericks

Report: C's acquire Josh Richardson from Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics are staying active on the trade market.

Shortly after trading Tristan Thompson for Kris Dunn in a three-team deal, the C's reportedly pulled off another trade with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Boston has acquired wing Josh Richardson.

The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing trading G/F Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson is exercising his $11.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season for the deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021

MassLive.com's Brian Robb adds that the deal is a salary dump for Dallas.

Per a league source, this is essentially a salary dump for Dallas. They wanted to open up the cap room. Celtics get a useful wing coming off a down year. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 31, 2021

Richardson needs to opt in to be traded, but if he does so before the new league year begins Monday, his $10.8 million salary will fit the remainder of the Gordon Hayward traded player exception.

Like Dunn, Richardson is a defensive-minded guard who will add much-needed depth to the Celtics' backcourt. Both are on expiring contracts, so it appears Stevens is stocking up on players who can help next season while setting up more trades and putting the team in a better cap situation next offseason.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds through 59 games last season with the Mavs.