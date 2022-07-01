NBA Rumors: Celtics acquire guard Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Pacers

Report: C's acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are beginning July with a bang.

Shortly after agreeing to terms with forward Danilo Gallinari, they reportedly acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Celtics are sending six players to Indiana in the deal: Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan. The Pacers also will get Boston's 2023 first-round draft pick.

"I’m excited, man," Brogdon told The Athletic in a phone interview Friday. "We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family."

Celtics are also including Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in the trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Due to a clause in Morgan's contract, the trade cannot officially process until July 9.

Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games last season. Health will be the number one concern for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year as he has not played in more than 60 games since the 2018-19 campaign.

With Brogdon in the fold, the question is whether he will start or come off the bench for Boston. Marcus Smart was the team's starting point guard last season, but Brogdon has started every game he's played the last four years. Could a move involving Smart be on the horizon?

Brogdon has three years remaining on his contract at $22.6 million, $22.5 million and then $22.5 million.