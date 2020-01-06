It looks like Alfonzo McKinnie's time in Cleveland is coming to an end.

The Cavaliers plan to waive the former Warriors forward, league sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McKinnie -- who was waived by Golden State on Oct. 19 and claimed by Cleveland two days later -- was on a contract that wouldn't become fully guaranteed for the rest of the season until Jan. 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors parted ways with the 27-year-old to make room for big man Marquese Chriss.

[RELATED: McKinnie betting on self amid Warriors contract uncertainty]

McKinnie has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per appearance. He is shooting 35.3 percent overall and just under 29 percent from deep.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

NBA rumors: Cavs plan to waive ex-Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area