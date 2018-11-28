NBA Rumors: Cavs "dangled" this Markelle Fultz trade package to Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's certainly looking like Markelle Fultz's future isn't in Philadelphia.

The 76ers guard remains sidelined with shoulder and wrist injuries, and a recent report suggested the 2017 No. 1 overall pick is no longer a part of Philly's long-term plans. Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders added fuel to that speculation Tuesday, reporting one NBA team already has made a preliminary trade proposal to the Sixers involving Fultz.

Other teams have been sniffing around the Fultz situation, with the Cleveland Cavaliers believed to have dangled a deal built around Kyle Korver and a protected draft pick.

The Cavs have their own first-round draft pick at point guard in rookie Collin Sexton. They're in full rebuild mode, however, and while Fultz comes with a high risk, he still has a high ceiling and could form a promising backcourt with Sexton if he can get healthy.

MORE NBA: Al Horford explains why he's "not worried" about Celtics

The Sixers, meanwhile, seem ready to move on from Fultz, with Kyler adding the team views Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler as its future, with Fultz "not in the picture."

Philly may struggle to net a decent return for the 20-year-old, though, as one NBA executive said recently he'd be "surprised" if a team gave up a first-round pick to land Fultz.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.