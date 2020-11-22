Source: Brad Wanamaker, Warriors agree to one-year, $2.25M contract

Ali Thanawalla
The Warriors have added a backup point guard, agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Brad Wanamaker, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole confirmed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement Saturday.

Wanamaker spent the last two seasons -- his only two in the NBA -- with the Boston Celtics. In 71 games this past season, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes.

The 31-year-old became a free agent Thursday when the Celtics declined to make him a qualifying offer.

Wanamaker is a versatile guard who can play both positions and should be a key member of Steve Kerr's bench unit.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks points out, the Warriors either are using part of their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to sign Wanamaker, or they will use the Disabled Player Exception, once the NBA approves it in the wake of Klay Thompson's season-ending torn Achilles.

According to Marks, if the Warriors used the DPE to sign Wanamaker, they would lose the remaining $7 million, so it's more likely that Golden State is using part of the TPE.

The Warriors' luxury tax bill will continue to grow with the addition of Wanamaker, Marks reported.

The Warriors missed out on an elite defender in Avery Bradley, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Heat on Saturday. But getting Wanamaker is a solid move for a team with limited resources to add players.

