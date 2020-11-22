Source: Brad Wanamaker, Warriors agree to one-year, $2.25M contract

Source: Wanamaker agrees to one-year contract with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have added a backup point guard, agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Brad Wanamaker, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole confirmed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement Saturday.

Free agent G Brad Wanamaker has agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal to join the Golden State Warriors, his agent Steve McCaskill tells ESPN. Wanamaker played a productive role with Celtics – and now’s expected to see some significant minutes as Steph Curry’s backup. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Wanamaker spent the last two seasons -- his only two in the NBA -- with the Boston Celtics. In 71 games this past season, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes.

The 31-year-old became a free agent Thursday when the Celtics declined to make him a qualifying offer.

Wanamaker is a versatile guard who can play both positions and should be a key member of Steve Kerr's bench unit.

Brad Wanamaker is a solid backup PG who also can slide to SG. Smart. Plays both ends. Warriors don’t need excitement there. Very good value at $2.25 mil. Still have MLE (5.7 mil) available for a veteran big. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 22, 2020

As ESPN's Bobby Marks points out, the Warriors either are using part of their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to sign Wanamaker, or they will use the Disabled Player Exception, once the NBA approves it in the wake of Klay Thompson's season-ending torn Achilles.

Golden State will have different options when it comes to the $2.25M Brad Wanamaker contract.



1. Use part of the $5.7M tax ML



2. Use the $9.3M Disabled Player Exception (once granted)



GSW would not have access to the remaining $7M of the DPE if Wanamaker is signed with it. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2020

According to Marks, if the Warriors used the DPE to sign Wanamaker, they would lose the remaining $7 million, so it's more likely that Golden State is using part of the TPE.

The Warriors' luxury tax bill will continue to grow with the addition of Wanamaker, Marks reported.

$2.25M salary = $12M in additional taxes for GSW



That $132M projected penalty will get reduced at the end of the season based on revenue expecting to decline. https://t.co/TPp8NqQCZr — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2020

The Warriors missed out on an elite defender in Avery Bradley, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Heat on Saturday. But getting Wanamaker is a solid move for a team with limited resources to add players.