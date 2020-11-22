Source: Brad Wanamaker, Warriors agree to one-year, $2.25M contract
The Warriors have added a backup point guard, agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Brad Wanamaker, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole confirmed.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement Saturday.
Free agent G Brad Wanamaker has agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal to join the Golden State Warriors, his agent Steve McCaskill tells ESPN. Wanamaker played a productive role with Celtics – and now’s expected to see some significant minutes as Steph Curry’s backup.
Wanamaker spent the last two seasons -- his only two in the NBA -- with the Boston Celtics. In 71 games this past season, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes.
The 31-year-old became a free agent Thursday when the Celtics declined to make him a qualifying offer.
Wanamaker is a versatile guard who can play both positions and should be a key member of Steve Kerr's bench unit.
Brad Wanamaker is a solid backup PG who also can slide to SG. Smart. Plays both ends. Warriors don’t need excitement there. Very good value at $2.25 mil. Still have MLE (5.7 mil) available for a veteran big.
As ESPN's Bobby Marks points out, the Warriors either are using part of their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to sign Wanamaker, or they will use the Disabled Player Exception, once the NBA approves it in the wake of Klay Thompson's season-ending torn Achilles.
Golden State will have different options when it comes to the $2.25M Brad Wanamaker contract.
1. Use part of the $5.7M tax ML
2. Use the $9.3M Disabled Player Exception (once granted)
GSW would not have access to the remaining $7M of the DPE if Wanamaker is signed with it.
According to Marks, if the Warriors used the DPE to sign Wanamaker, they would lose the remaining $7 million, so it's more likely that Golden State is using part of the TPE.
The Warriors' luxury tax bill will continue to grow with the addition of Wanamaker, Marks reported.
$2.25M salary = $12M in additional taxes for GSW
That $132M projected penalty will get reduced at the end of the season based on revenue expecting to decline. https://t.co/TPp8NqQCZr
The Warriors missed out on an elite defender in Avery Bradley, who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Heat on Saturday. But getting Wanamaker is a solid move for a team with limited resources to add players.