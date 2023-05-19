NBA rumors: Bob Myers would be highest-paid GM with Warriors' contract offer

Report: Dubs would make Myers highest-paid NBA GM in latest offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors general manager Bob Myers might have a major payday coming his way.

That is, of course, if he chooses to sign a contract extension with the organization in the coming weeks.

Myers' contract is set to expire on June 30, and as The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources, the Warriors have had "no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise."

While Golden State reportedly has extended multiple contract offers to Myers over the past calendar year, the San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes reported Friday, citing league sources, that one offer would make Myers the NBA's highest-paid GM.

"While it may not be enough to keep Bob Myers with the Golden State Warriors, multiple league sources believe that the contract offer extended to the team’s president of basketball operations would make him the highest-paid general manager in the NBA," Holmes wrote.

How much are the Warriors offering Myers? Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher reported, citing league personnel, that the offer is expected to surpass $10 million in annual salary.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Myers is "torn" about the decision and plans to make up his mind in the next few weeks.

Myers joined the Warriors organization in 2011 as an assistant GM before he was promoted to GM one year later. He often is credited with being the architect behind Golden State's dynasty, and is universally beloved by veteran leaders such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, all of whom have won four NBA championships with Myers in the Bay.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast