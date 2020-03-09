NBA rumors: Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic to practice with Santa Cruz Warriors

The Santa Cruz Warriors will have an NBA presence at an upcoming practice, but it won't be coming from Golden State.

Nope, instead, it will be a member of the Portland Trail Blazers -- and not the Warriors -- reportedly practicing with Santa Cruz. According to Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic will practice with Golden State's G League team.

Jusuf Nurkić says he's going to Santa Cruz to get a practice in - not a game - with the G-League Warriors as a last hurdle before potentially playing Sunday vs. Rockets. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) March 9, 2020

Nurkic has not played in the NBA since sustaining a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula last March, but it would appear that he is inching closer to a return. Traditionally, one would expect Nurkic to practice with Portland's own G League team, but the Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are the only two NBA franchises that don't have one. So, Nurkic will have to travel a bit further south to prepare for his long-awaited return.

The Blazers currently sit 4.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Assuming all goes well with the practice with Santa Cruz, Nurkic should be a big boon to Portland's chances.

