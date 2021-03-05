NBA rumors: Celtics among teams to express interest in Blake Griffin

Report: Celtics among teams to express interest in Blake Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A former All-Star is about to become an NBA free agent, and several teams already have shown an interest in signing him as the second half of the 2020-21 season approaches.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a buyout.

Where could Griffin land?

It sounds like he'll have plenty of potential suitors. Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted a bunch of the teams with interest in the veteran forward, including the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are regarded as a strong contender for Blake Griffin given Brooklyn's rise and his longstanding relationship with players there and the Celtics have also expressed interest, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021

Griffin is not the same super-athletic, MVP-caliber player he used to be with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 31-year-old forward is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season. The issue with Griffin isn't so much his talent, it's his durability. Injuries have taken away much of his athleticism, and he's played more than 67 games in a season just once since 2014.

Should the Celtics target Griffin? The short answer is no.

Griffin would give the C's a little more size, but he's not a good outside shooter (31.5 percent from 3-point range) nor a top-tier defender. The Celtics already have three quality centers in Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams. If the Celtics are going to acquire another big man before the playoffs, it needs to be a player who can stretch the floor with 3-point range, like Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic.

A wing with size and the ability to score 15-plus points on a given night, such as Harrison Barnes, would be an ideal upgrade for the Celtics.