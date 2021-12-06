NBA rumors: Ben Simmons seems receptive to Sixers-Blazers trade

Ben Simmons seems receptive to one particular trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After the incessant drama and leaks around Sixers training camp back in September, it's been a minute since we heard much of anything from Ben Simmons' camp about his attempts to return to the court or his preferences on the trade front.

The Sixers' disgruntled star has gone largely radio silent on social media; he hasn't posted on Twitter since Sept. 3 and hasn't posted to his grid on Instagram since Sept. 7.

But you'd best believe he's still lurking, as one very well-placed Instagram like showed basketball fans on Monday.

Just hours after a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania indicated that Trailblazers star Damian Lillard was interested in teaming up with Simmons in Portland, Simmons himself liked a post from Bleacher Report discussing the idea of the two becoming teammates:

So Lillard reportedly wants that trade to happen, and Simmons apparently is a fan of the idea as well. Interesting! Maybe it's time to get the ball rolling and finally move on from this interminable headache of a situation?

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time these two have seemingly sent subliminal messages about teaming up via social media. Back in early September, Lillard liked a photoshopped image on Twitter of he and Simmons wearing Blazers uniforms next to each other.

The future sure is entertaining, huh?

At this point, while Lillard tries at every single turn to claim that the reports coming from inside the Blazers' facilities aren't true, it seems pretty clear that he'd be a fan of playing with Simmons. As the Blazers blow up their organization and look for a new direction, this could certainly be a kickstart for a new era in Portland.

I'd be more fine with C.J. McCollum, Anfernee Simons, and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Simmons. And if that's on the table, I'd expect President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will strongly consider it.

The Sixers have played 23 games without Simmons this year. Hopefully we're headed towards some kind of conclusion.