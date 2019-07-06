NBA rumors: Avery Bradley waived, could be Warriors free-agent option originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Another option for the Warriors reportedly has hit the open market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Athletic's David Aldridge reported Friday night that the Memphis Grizzlies have waived guard Avery Bradley.

Grizz aren't finished. Per source, they have waived veteran SG Avery Bradley. His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday. Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 6, 2019

As the Warriors reconstruct their roster, Bradley could be a fit. Though Golden State can only offer him the veteran's minimum, he could see plenty of playing time as Klay Thompson recovers from a torn ACL.

Bradley, 28, has been on the decline but still offers value, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He has twice been named to the All-Defensive team.

This past season, Avery averaged 9.9 points per game between the Clippers and Grizzlies, while making 35.1 percent of his 3-pointers. It was his lowest scoring average since his second year in the league, but Bradley did average 16.1 points in his 14 games with Memphis after being traded in February.

[RELATED: NBA scouts break down Warriors' chances of making playoffs]

Story continues

The nine-year pro could help at both guard positions off the bench, and help more offensive-minded guards like Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell when it comes to following the opposing team's top-scoring backcourt players.

Bradley is sure to receive plenty of interest as a free agent, and perhaps the Warriors can present an intriguing enough offer for the vet.