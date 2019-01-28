NBA rumors: Anthony Davis-to-Lakers trade requires three players, draft pick originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If LeBron James wants to build a super team that can challenge the Warriors in the West, his Lakers reportedly will have to pay a hefty price.

Rich Paul - who's also LeBron's agent, by the way - dropped the news Monday that Anthony Davis wants to be traded by the Pelicans to a contending team.

Speculation immediately centered on a possible deal with the Lakers, given James' recent comments about AD and their shared agent, and the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reported the package that would get the Pelicans on the phone.

Hearing from sources if Lakers want Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, LA has to start the deal with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 28, 2019

Note Turner said the Lakers have "to start the deal" with that, so even more pieces would have to be included. Losing three young talents who combine for 37.6 points per game, plus a first-round draft pick that currently sits at No. 14, is a lot, but the Pelicans have to ask for it, even if Paul's public statement hurts their leverage in trade discussions.

Davis' health also must be a concern: He's never played more than 75 games in an NBA season, and this season, he already has missed nine contests, including the last four because of a sprained finger.

Davis and DeMarcus Cousins once were teammates, projected to make the Pelicans NBA championship contenders.

Now they could be Pacific Division rivals, with AD on the Lakers and Boogie on the Warriors. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7, so we'll have quite a bit more time to dream about that possibility.