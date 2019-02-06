Report: Jayson Tatum 'discussed extensively' by Celtics and Pelicans in Anthony Davis trade talks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If the Celtics do end up acquiring Anthony Davis, they may have to say goodbye to Jayson Tatum.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Celtics and Pelicans have discussed Tatum "extensively" in Davis trade discussions.

"A source with knowledge of the talks said the potential centerpiece in a Pelicans package, 20-year-old Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, has been discussed extensively by the two teams and is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around," Amick writes.

While giving Tatum away wouldn't be ideal, it could be the key to the Celtics' entire offseason plan, including re-signing Kyrie Irving.

If Davis isn't moved before the Feb. 7 trade deadline (and it doesn't appear the Pelicans and Lakers are close to a deal), then that gives the Celtics a chance to outbid L.A. in the offseason. The one caveat, however, is that the C's aren't listed on Davis' of long-term destinations.

Davis' hesitance to commit long-term to the C's could change if Kyrie Irving re-signs this summer. Likewise, Irving's odds of re-signing with Boston increase significantly if Davis comes to town.

Amick writes:

Get Davis this summer, and the Celtics would be very confident about Irving resisting those Knicks urges and re-signing in Boston. What's more, there's a strong sense in Celtics circles that securing Irving would be the key to convincing Davis to commit for the long term as well.

It seems obvious the two are more likely to commit to the Celtics if they can play together, but judging by how things have gone the last couple weeks, nothing is certain. Irving recently backtracked on his plan to re-sign, telling reporters to "ask him July 1." Davis' father spoke out, saying he doesn't want his son going to the "disloyal" Celtics.

One thing that is certain? If Davis isn't moved before Thursday, July 1 is going to be a doozy.

