NBA rumors: Anthony Davis 'adamant' he will not sign long-term deal with Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If the Celtics do pull off a trade for Anthony Davis this summer, it appears he would be a rental.

Boston was not included on Davis' original list of long-term destinations, and the superstar big man apparently isn't budging. Davis "remains adamant" he will not sign a long-term contract with the Celtics if they make a deal for him this summer, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Sources say Davis, meanwhile, remains adamant that he will not sign a long-term deal with Boston if the Celtics trade for him in July and that he would like to play out the rest of the season for the Pelicans if there's no trade by tomorrow's deadline — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

The Celtics reportedly are prepared to offer the Pelicans an "explosive package" for Davis this summer. However, the 25-year-old's unwillingness to commit long-term could throw a wrench into Boston's plans.

Unless the Lakers make a last-ditch effort to acquire Davis before Thursday's trade deadline, Davis very well could be on the table for the C's come July 1. The question is whether Davis would have a change of heart regarding a commitment to Boston, and that very well could hinge on Kyrie Irving re-signing.

