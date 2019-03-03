NBA rumors: Andrew Bogut-Warriors reunion could happen, and here’s how

NBA rumors: Andrew Bogut-Warriors reunion could happen, and heres how originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

No one knows what the Warriors' roster will look like next season, with starters Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins all scheduled for free agency this summer.

It reportedly could have one blast from the past on it, though. And who knows? It could even happen this season, with the Warriors' 15th roster spot open.

The Athletic's Shams Charania dropped this interesting nugget about Warriors fan favorite Andrew Bogut on Sunday morning.

Multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in upcoming free agent Andrew Bogut. His season has ended in playoffs of Australia's NBL, where Bogut was league MVP and DPOY, and he will take some time to decide on next team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2019

Bogut returned to his native Australia this season and averaged a double-double per game (11.4 rebounds, 11.6 rebounds) for the Sydney Kings. As Charania noted, that brought the 7-foot center some serious accolades but not a championship, as Sydney lost in the league semifinals.

Bogut won a ring with the Warriors in 2015, when he started in 18 of 19 playoff games played. He played in 53 total playoff games for Golden State over three seasons, so he knows what it takes to chase a championship. The Warriors are chasing another title right now, and Bogut is a free agent, so a reunion even could fit down the stretch.

Bogut is 34, though, and while dominating in Australia is nice, you wonder how much he'd have left against the world's best players in the NBA. Still, if the price is right and the need is there - either now or after Cousins' likely departure this summer - the Warriors expressing interest in a Bogut reunion makes some sense.