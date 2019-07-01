NBA rumors: Andre Iguodala will get buyout in Memphis, sign with Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala signed a three-year contract with the Warriors during the summer of 2017, but he will not play for them next season.

Golden State is trading the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to Memphis, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday night.

But Iguodala might not ever put on a Grizzlies uniform.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the following on his radio show Monday:

"He has basically -- according to sources -- informed everybody he's going to work out a buyout and then go to the Lakers.

"So Andre Iguodala is planning on joining the Lakers from what we're being told. I don't know how true that is, whether or not it is going to definitively happen.

"But that is the plan at this particular moment in time."

Iguodala is scheduled to make just under $17.2 million next season, but he'll probably have to relinquish several million in a buyout in order to become an unrestricted free agent.

Does the 35-year-old have a specific connection to the Lakers? Yes, he does.

Iguodala's former agent, Rob Pelinka, is the franchise's general manager.

Shortly after the news of Iguodala being moved surfaced, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne tweeted this:

Iguodala is a former Rob Pelinka client. If his stay in Memphis is short, don't be surprised to see Lakers get involved https://t.co/fEsUTla1xg — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2019

If Iguodala does end up with the Lakers, and if Kawhi Leonard also signs with them, you might as well just give LA the 2020 Larry O'Brien Trophy right now.

The Warriors simply would not be able to compete with LeBron James' squad next season.

