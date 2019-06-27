NBA rumors: Al Horford expected to hold free agent meetings in Atlanta originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford will be one of the top unrestricted free agents when NBA players can start agreeing to contracts Sunday night, and he should have no shortage of suitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reports over the last week have indicated the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are interested in signing Horford. Even the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have interest, which makes sense given how well Horford played against Philly during his three seasons in Boston.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Thursday where Horford is expected to entertain pitches from teams in free agency, and it's a familiar locale for the veteran star.

Horford received a "pretty healthy" offer from the Celtics, per ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. Horford is 33 years old, though, and if his contract ask is too rich for the Celtics, they would be wise to move on (if they haven't already). Paying Horford $25 million or more over a new four-year contract just doesn't make sense for Boston.

Story continues

The Hawks have not been reported as a likely destination for Horford, but they are a great fit for him. Atlanta has a lot of salary cap space and a really talented, but also very young roster. Horford would be the perfect veteran to compliment young wings such John Collins, Kevin Huerter and rookie DeAndre Hunter, in addition to point guard Trae Young. The addition of Horford would make the Hawks a legit threat to earn a playoff spot in 2019-20.

Horford is not in the upper-most tier of the free agents available this summer, but he's still a very good player (especially on defense) who could be a valuable piece for a contender that does sign one of the top free agents like Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.