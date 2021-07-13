NBA rumors: Aaron Miles expected to leave Warriors for Celtics

Report: Miles expected to leave Warriors' staff for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like another member of the Warriors' coaching staff is leaving the organization.

Aaron Miles is expected to join the Boston Celtics, league sources told Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Boston is expected to add Golden State player development assistant Aaron Miles to Ime Udoka’s new Celtics coaching staff, according to league sources. Miles was the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2017-19. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 13, 2021

After serving as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Miles was a player development coach with Golden State for the past two seasons.

He worked closely with Andrew Wiggins during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Warriors haven't officially announced anything yet, but they will be hiring Kenny Atkinson to replace Jarron Collins on the front of the bench.

Additionally, Dejan Milojević and Jama Mahlalela will be on the staff for the 2021-22 season.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast