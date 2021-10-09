NBA rumors: 76ers' Ben Simmons would not resist Kings trade

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: 76ers' Simmons would not resist trade to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Ben Simmons trade saga has lost steam as the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to navigate training camp and the preseason without their former No. 1 overall pick.

As Simmons and the 76ers try to find a suitable trade scenario, the 25-year-old would have no problem being traded to the Kings, The Athletic's David Aldridge reported Friday citing a league source.

"I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia," Aldridge wrote.

Sam Amick, another of The Athletic's NBA insiders and a Sacramento resident, poured some cold water on the rumors in the same story, explaining that the Kings want to see what their current core can do in the early part of the season.

"Sources tell me the Kings have been determined to see what this current group looks like early on this regular season and haven’t revisited the Simmons situation since the two teams spoke months ago," Amick wrote.

As time wears on, the price for Simmons' services will have to regress as the 76ers become more and more desperate to replace him in their lineup and get him off their payroll.

Whether the Kings would want to pull the trigger on a deal remains to be seen, as the 76ers expect to contend in the Eastern Conference and likely will want talent that is ready to compete right away.

It appears this saga will continue into the regular season, as Phildelphia continues to look for an offer it deems acceptable for Simmons.