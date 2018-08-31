NBA rumor: Rockets trading Ryan Anderson to Suns

Just when you thought the NBA offseason was over, the Rockets and Suns got together and made an interesting trade.

Houston is sending veteran forward Ryan Anderson and 2018 second-round pick De'Anthony Melton to the Suns for third-year forward Marquese Chriss and veteran guard Brandon Knight, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade reunites Anderson with former Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, who signed with the Suns earlier in the summer.

Both Anderson and Chriss were born in Sacramento.

During his second season with the Suns, the 21-year-old Chriss averaged 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 72 games. Knight missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a torn ACL.

