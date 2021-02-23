NBA roundup: Wizards top Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
NBA: Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. He missed the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a chance to tie the score, but LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma missed 3-point attempts on Los Angeles' final possession.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams. Washington's last five-game win streak was Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2018.

James finished with 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds while Montrezl Harrell added 26 off the bench as the Lakers lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Utah Jazz 132 - Charlotte Hornets 110

Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight assists and three Utah teammates scored at least 20 points each off the bench in the Jazz's win over Charlotte in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang scored 21 apiece, with all of their points coming via 14 3-pointers, and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points with five treys as the Jazz won for the 21st time in 23 games. The Jazz hit a franchise-record 28 3-pointers (one shy of the NBA record) on 55 attempts.

Rookie LaMelo Ball and former Jazz star Gordon Hayward each scored 21 points for the Hornets, who were opening a six-game road trip.

Miami Heat 108 - Oklahoma City Thunder 94

Duncan Robinson hit six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points as Miami won its third straight game, knocking off host Oklahoma City.

Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for the Heat while Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 15 points and nine assists but shot was just 3 of 11 from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points, going 10 of 15 from the floor, and added five assists. Darius Bazley had 13 points.

Phoenix Suns 132 - Portland Trail Blazers 100

Devin Booker scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting as Phoenix rolled to a victory over visiting Portland.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points as the Suns notched their 12th victory in the past 14 games. Phoenix turned the game into a blowout by outscoring the Trail Blazers 37-17 in the third quarter.

Damian Lillard recorded 24 points and seven assists as Portland dropped its second straight contest following a season-best, six-game winning streak.

Dallas Mavericks 102 - Memphis Grizzlies 92

Dallas put eight days' worth of stored energy into one of its best defensive performances of the season, limiting visiting Memphis to its second-lowest season point total.

Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score a game-high 29 points (20 in the first half) as the Mavericks, who hadn't played since Valentine's Day because of two weather-related postponements, won for the fifth time in their past six games.

Ja Morant had a team-high 22 points and game-high nine assists for the Grizzlies, who were playing for the third time in four nights. The loss was their second straight.

Chicago Bulls 120 - Houston Rockets 100

Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 21 points in a runaway third quarter as visiting Chicago rolled over reeling and short-handed Houston.

After scoring just seven points prior to halftime, LaVine spearheaded a scorching third period for the Bulls by shooting 5 of 5 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He scored 11 consecutive points for Chicago during one surge, leading the Bulls to a season-best 46-point frame.

Houston's David Nwaba finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, and fellow reserve Sterling Brown had 16 points. The Rockets, playing without Christian Wood (ankle), Victor Oladipo (foot), and DeMarcus Cousins (heel), dropped their eighth consecutive game.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Julius 'Dr. J' Erving appears in new COVID-19 vaccine PSA for NBA

    Dr. J's new coronavirus PSA debuted on Monday, his 71st birthday.

  • Ruling on Trump tax records could be costliest defeat of his losing streak

    Analysis: The US supreme court has rejected an attempt to block a subpoena from New York where the ex-president’s business affairs are under investigation Donald Trump is the first president in modern times to refuse to release his tax returns. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump used to promise his supporters that they would be winning so much, they would get sick and tired of winning. But the former US president is now on a seemingly endless losing streak. He lost the presidential election, lost more than 60 legal challenges to the result, lost his bid to overturn the electoral college, lost control of the Senate and lost an impeachment trial 43-57, though he was spared conviction on a technicality. On Monday, Trump lost yet again – with potentially far-reaching consequences. The supreme court rejected an attempt by his lawyers to block Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney (DA) in New York, from enforcing a subpoena to obtain eight years of his personal and corporate tax records. The ruling did not mean the public will get to see Trump’s tax returns, which have gained near mythical status due to him being the first recent president to conceal them, any time soon. But it did remove an important obstacle from Vance’s dogged investigation. The DA has said little about why he wants Trump’s records but, in a court filing last year, prosecutors said they were justified in seeking them because of public reports of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” – Trump’s family business empire – thought to include bank, tax and insurance fraud. Now that investigation is gathering momentum. Vance, who earlier this month hired a lawyer with extensive experience in white-collar and organised crime cases, will be able to find out whether the public reports were accurate by studying actual financial records, spreadsheets and email correspondence between the Trump Organization and accounting firm Mazars USA. If wrongdoing is established, it raises the spectre of Trump some day in the future standing in the dock in a New York courtroom and even facing a potential prison term. No wonder he fought so hard to cling to power and the immunity from prosecution that it conferred. The threat, however real or remote, casts a shadow over Trump’s chances of making a political comeback. On Sunday he is due to make his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, reasserting his command of the Republican party and teasing a new run for president in 2024. Lindsey Graham, possibly his most loyal supporter in the US Senate, told the Washington Post: “If he ran, it would be his nomination for the having. I don’t know what he wants to do. Because he was successful for conservatism and people appreciate his fighting spirit, he’s going to dominate the party for years to come. The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.” Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads ‘Follow the Money’ outside the supreme court as it issued an initial ruling on the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns last July. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former president’s response to the supreme court ruling on Monday – describing Vance’s investigation as part of “the greatest political witch-hunt in the history of our country” – fitted his political playbook. If he did run for the White House again in 2024, he would surely cite the investigation as proof of a “deep state” conspiracy in order to fuel his grievance movement. The court’s decision also coincided with the opening of a Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, nominated by Joe Biden as attorney general. It suits both Biden and Garland very nicely for the Manhattan DA to do the heavy lifting when it comes to pursuing Trump, lest they be accused of politicising law enforcement. It also allows Biden to swerve past the no-win situation that he would face if Trump were convicted of a federal offence, with some urging him to issue a pardon in the name of unity and healing and others warning that such weakness would set a terrible example. Trump was twice impeached, including for inciting violence against the US government and leaving his own vice-president, Mike Pence, to the tender mercies of the mob. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, presented 10 examples of Trump’s behaviour during his Russia investigation that could be legally construed as obstruction of justice. Yet it is his long quest to hide his taxes that could prove his achilles heel and derail his future political ambitions. The New York Times reported last year that Trump had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. Matthew Dowd, a political strategist, told the MSNBC network: “I find it fascinating that taxes may finally be the way that DT is held accountable in all the things he’s done throughout his life. I find it fascinating because Al Capone, for all the bad things he did, was finally held accountable and ended up on the Rock [Alcatraz Island] out in California because of tax evasion.”

  • Pat Sajak called out for mocking 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's speech impediment

    Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak found himself in hot water, following Monday’s show, for allegedly mocking a contestant.

  • LeBron James with an and one vs the Washington Wizards

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Washington Wizards, 02/22/2021

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • Wizards-Lakers recap: Lakers unable to hold 17-point lead to drop 3rd straight

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 17-point lead on Monday night in a loss to the Washington Wizards. It's the 3rd straight loss for the Lakers.

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Derrick Lewis pulls out wild KO to beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

    "The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • 2021 NBA All-Star Game: Starters and reserves for the East and West

    Vinnie Goodwill breaks down his starters and selects the reserves in both conferences.

  • Megan Rapinoe invokes Russell Westbrook to celebrate vs. Brazil, congratulate new mom teammates

    Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.

  • After Carson Wentz trade, could Eagles draft a QB at No. 6 to compete with Jalen Hurts?

    Could the Eagles still draft a QB? Might the Colts be open to more draft-pick dealing? We dive in on how the trade changed the landscape.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • Derrick Lewis knockout tops UFC Vegas 19 bonuses

    UFC Vegas 19 was chock full of heavyweight bouts on Saturday night, and the heavyweights delivered. Three of them, in fact, nabbed UFC Vegas 19 bonuses. UFC Vegas 19 Performance of the Night: Derrick Lewis Leading the charge on the bonuses was Derrick Lewis, who tied a UFC record by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in the main event. Blaydes looked like he was controlling the fight before he charged in for a takedown, running smack into a Lewis uppercut that put his lights out. The victory moved Lewis into a tie with Vitor Belfort for the most knockout victories in UFC history with 12. Not only did he tie a record, Lewis also earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. It was one of four such bonuses handed out with no Fight of the Night bonus awarded. Derrick Lewis clinches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 Performance of the Night: Chris Daukaus In just his third fight in the Octagon, Chris Daukaus scored the biggest win of his career with a knockout of Aleksei Oleinik just 1:55 into their main card bout. Oleinik wanted to take the fight to the ground, his wheelhouse, but Daukaus wouldn't let him. He cracked Oleinik and unleashed a fury of punches until the fight was stopped. The Performance of the Night display was Daukaus's third first-round finish in three UFC bouts. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall Much like Daukaus, Tom Aspinall notched the most important win of his career, as he took out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the UFC Vegas 19 main card opener. Aspinall stormed Arlovski with punches in the first round, but couldn't put him away. Early in the second frame, he shifted gears and secured a rear-naked choke that ended the fight and earned Aspinall a $50,000 bonus. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout UFC Vegas 19 Performance of the Night: Aiemann Zahabi Aiemann Zahabi was in the second bout of the UFC Vegas 19 fight card, setting the tone for a night that ended with eight finishes. Zahabi deftly avoided a Drako Rodriguez uppercut, only to counter with a straight right hand that put Rodriguez down and out on the canvas. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for Zahabi and earned him a Performance of the Night award. Aimann Zahabi cracks Drako Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 19

  • The Wentz trade and offseason moves to look for

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Dallas Mavericks are gauging the trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzinigis, league sources tell Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

  • Late-race spin snaps Chase Elliott's road-course win streak at four

    Chase Elliott’s four-race win streak on Cup Series road courses ended with a thud after an eventful Sunday on Daytona International Speedway’s 3.61-mile circuit. RELATED: Official results Elliott spun with six laps remaining in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in a close contest with Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, dropping him out of the top […]