NBA round-up: Joel Embiid scores 41 points as Philadelphia 76ers beat Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as he outshone Nikola Jokic in the Philadelphia 76ers' 126-121 win over NBA champions the Denver Nuggets.

It was Embiid's second game in a row with 40-plus points while he also dished out 10 assists and claimed seven rebounds.

Jokic finished with 25 points and 19 rebounds for Denver, but reigning Most Valuable Player Embiid starred late on.

He scored 11 fourth-quarter points to lead the 76ers to a third straight win.

Philadelphia are third in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets stay third in the West, a game and a half behind the conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns produced an incredible comeback to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-117 in Arizona.

With eight minutes and 22 seconds remaining, the Suns trailed by 22 points before they went on a 32-8 run to snatch the win.

Kevin Durant led the way, scoring 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and clinched the victory from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Paul George inspired the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 33-year-old forward scored 38 points against his former side with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden each adding 16 points for the Clippers.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has also announced that the Clippers' new Intuit Dome, which is set to open next August, will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.