NBA All-Rookie: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren unanimously voted to first team

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller headlined the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie first team announced on Monday by the league.

Wembanyama, the Rookie of the Year, and Holmgren were unanimous selections to the first team, earning all 99 votes from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Miller finished in third place with 97 first-team votes.

Joining the trio are Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State Warriors Brandin Podziemski. Jaquez received 89 first-place votes, while Podziemski earned 64 in the final tally released in the announcement by the league.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/XNBPruS5FO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2024

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Thunder guard Cason Wallace and Memphis Grizzlies guard GG Jackson II were named to the All-Rookie second team.

Jackson, after a strong finish to the season, edged out Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis, Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson for the 10th and final place on the second team.

The 10 players selected to the two teams emerged as the top of the class following productive campaigns. They each have bright futures ahead and are cornerstones for their respective organizations.

