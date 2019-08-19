NBA rookie survey: Steph Curry receives no love from 2019 draft class

Steph Curry forever changed the game. Just look at the next wave of basketball stars. From the playground to college, everyone is trying to emulate the Warriors' star point guard.

Apparently this year's rookie class didn't get the memo. Many players from the 2019 NBA Draft certainly will try to shoot from deep like Curry, but the two-time MVP didn't receive any love in the annual rookie survey.

For the 11th time, NBA.com surveyed the rookie class on multiple questions. And not one player named Curry as their favorite player.

To make matters worse, here are two players who received votes: Steve Nash and Kevin Garnett. Both are all-time greats, but here's the problem -- Nash and Garnett are retired. Nash last played in 2014 and Garnett in 2016.

The real Steph stans probably are still in high school or even younger. Expect his votes to go up in the near future, since, well ... they can't go down.

