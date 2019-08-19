NBA rookie survey: Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams among biggest draft steals

The Boston Celtics didn't have a top-10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. But they may have gotten some quality bang for their buck.

That's according to the NBA's annual rookie survey, in which first-year players field several questions about their peers, including which rookie they believe was the "steal" of the draft based on where he was selected.

Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. topped that list, each receiving 19 percent of votes. But there was a five-way tie for second place ... that included two Celtics rookies in Carsen Edwards (No. 33 overall pick) and Grant Williams (No. 22 overall pick).

In the annual NBA rookie survey, Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams are tied for third in voting for biggest steal at their draft position. https://t.co/wlI4Usi7dk pic.twitter.com/CrBiYMzJqf — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 19, 2019

No. 14 overall pick Romeo Langford received multiple votes, as well, meaning three of the Celtics' four 2019 draft picks are viewed as potential steals of the draft. (Poor Tremont Waters.)

Edwards, who averaged a team-high 19.4 points per game for the Celtics in NBA Summer League action, was a popular name in the rookie survey, receiving votes in five of the seven categories, including "Who will be the Rookie of the Year?", "Which rookie will have the best career?", "Which rookie is the best shooter?" and "Which rookie is the best playmaker?"

Only Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (No. 7 overall) popped up in as many categories as Edwards. That's not bad for a second-round pick out of Purdue who was passed over 32 times before the C's scooped him up.

