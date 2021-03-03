James Wiseman, Tyrese Haliburton, surprising Mychal Mulder in NBA Rising Stars

Wiseman, Kings' Haliburton joined by Mulder in NBA Rising Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fresh off his second straight Western Conference Rookie of the month award, Kings' star rookie Tyrese Haliburton was named to the Risings Stars roster on Wednesday morning.

Haliburton isn't the only player with Northern California ties to make the squad. Warriors big man James Wiseman joins Haliburton on the U.S. Team roster and point guard Mychal Mulder earned a spot on the World Team.

The rosters were released via NBA Top Shot, which is a new wrinkle for the league.

After being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton is in the running for the NBA's Rookie of the Year honor. He is posting 13.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30 minutes per game for Sacramento, although he is out until after the All-Star break due to a sore calf.

Taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman is showing incredible potential. The 7-footer is averaging 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game.

The addition of Mulder to the World Team is a bit of a surprise, but the Canadian-born guard has fought his way into the NBA and has become a valuable member of the Warriors this season.

Here is a look at the rest of the roster:

U.S. Team

LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyler Herro

De'Andre Hunter

Keldon Johnson

Ja Morant

Michael Porter Jr.

Zion Williamson

James Wiseman

World Team

Precious Achiuwa

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Deni Avdija

RJ Barrett

Facundo Campazzo

Brandon Clarke

Luguentz Dort

Rui Hachimura

Theo Maledon

Mychal Mulder