NBA Rising Stars 2024: Time, TV, how to watch, rosters for OKC Thunder participants

Three OKC Thunder players will play Friday night in the NBA Rising Stars event in Indianapolis — Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams.

This will be Williams' second appearance in the Rising Stars.

Here's what you need to know about the rules, rosters and more:

What channel is NBA Rising Stars on today?

When: 8 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 16

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TNT

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

2024 Panini Rising Stars rookies

2024 Panini Rising Stars sophomores

2024 Panini Rising Stars G League players

F/C Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

F/C Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

F/C Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

G Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

F/C Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

F/C Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants)

G Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

2024 NBA Rising Stars schedule, rules

The players were drafted by three teams coached by Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings and Jalen Rose. Detlef Schrempf will coach the G League players.

The semifinals will be played to final target score of 40 points, while the final will be first-to-25 wins.

Semifinal 1: Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika

Semifinal 2: Team Detlef vs. Team Pau

Final: TBD

