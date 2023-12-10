NBA reveals refs missed critical OKC 5-second violation vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' turnover fest Friday resulted in a disappointing overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it appears the extra period wasn't warranted.

The Warriors led by three points with 8.4 seconds remaining in regulation when Thunder guard Jalen Williams inbounded the ball with a high overhead lob to 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren. But, as shown in the NBA's Last Two Minute Report and in a video highlighted by Bballbreakdown on X, Williams should have been whistled for a five-second violation, which would have meant a Thunder turnover and Warriors possession.

W/ GSW up 3 & 8 secs left vs OKC, Draymond foolishly fouled Chet in the act of shooting a 3.However watch the ref count to 5secs on the inbounds.This should’ve been called, the L2M says throw was late,but they must change the “CNC” to “INC” It cost them the game @OfficialNBARefs pic.twitter.com/DiH6XZ2nMV — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 10, 2023

Instead, no call was made -- strangely, the NBA Last Two Minute Report denoted it as a correct non-call -- and Holmgren pulled up from well beyond the arc as Draymond Green fouled him. Holmgren knocked down all three of his free-throw attempts to tie the score and force OT, during which the Thunder pulled ahead to win 138-136.

Draymond Green fouls Chet Holmgren on a 3-point attempt as the Dubs are up three with 7.2 seconds left ... pic.twitter.com/3yRc40HHI1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2023

While the Warriors' carelessness with the ball -- they had a season-high 29 turnovers -- was the key factor to their loss, it's clear a missed call by the refs played a part in it, too.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast