NBA reveals new logo for 75th anniversary season

The NBA revealed a new logo on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.

Next season will be the league's 75th, a number commonly celebrated as a diamond anniversary. The NBA is taking that practice quite literally:

NBA at 75 logo for next season, the league just announced pic.twitter.com/PzswpqLcXP — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) July 7, 2021

New logo, no Kobe

What the logo doesn't include is a silhouette of Kobe Bryant. A movement rose after Bryant's death in 2020 to change the NBA logo permanently to include his silhouette rather than Jerry West's. Wednesday's news is sure to disappoint Bryant's fervent supporters.

That's still West's silhouette embedded in the diamond — even if the NBA insists on calling him "Logoman" in its official announcement.

"The new logo is a fresh take on the league’s iconic Logoman identity, based in the classic 75th Anniversary symbol – the diamond," the NBA news release reads.

The league has long refused to confirm that the silhouette is West's — even as designer Alan Siegel has admitted to using a photo of West as inspiration.

So now West — ahem, Logoman — is getting fresh run for a new, temporary NBA logo. Will the league go back to its classic logo in 2022-23, or will something new be in store?

Jerry West — ahem, Logoman — still serves as inspiration for the NBA's diamond anniversary logo.(Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: