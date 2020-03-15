Report: NBA eyes mid-June return, with no fans, as best-case scenario amid coronavirus crisis

It could be a long time before we’re seeing NBA games again. And even longer if we want to see them in person.

Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not holding events of more than 50 people for at least eight weeks, a group of NBA owners and executives believe the best-case scenario for the league is a mid-June return date with no fans in attendance, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league is also reportedly scouting for possibly arena dates through August, signaling we might be looking at a delayed NBA Finals.

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

How the league would structure the rest of its season — trying to play regular season games, starting the playoffs immediately, playing fewer playoff games, etc. — remains unclear.

The NBA has previously announced that it would reevaluate its hiatus in 30 days.

Coronavirus: Don’t expect sports back anytime soon

That expectation of the NBA goes even farther than what the CDC recommended on Sunday.

The statement:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals. Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Such a measure isn’t a surprise given the spread and pervasiveness of the latest coronavirus outbreak, and you can imagine sports leagues will at least factor in the CDC’s advice before starting up their seasons again.

American sports leagues to suspend or cancel their seasons include the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA Tour, NCAA, and XFL. The most visible holdout remains the UFC.

Don't expect the NBA back anytime soon. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

