NBA restart: Winners, losers from league's 22-team return-to-play plan

The NBA is headed to Walt Disney World to finish the season.

The league's Board of Governors approved a plan Thursday to allow 22 teams to compete in a bubble environment at the Magic Kingdom as part of a plan to restart from the coronavirus pause.

This is good news for a number of teams, both those who will be competing for a title and those who didn't receive a golden ticket to Orlando.

Eight seeding games will take place before the playoffs begin. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the driver's seat in the Western Conference, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are lording over the East.

The Warriors' season ended when the plan was announced, but that doesn't mean they didn't come out on top as they look to restart their dynasty next season.

There were many clear winners and losers from the NBA's return-to-play plan with the Warriors leading the way.

