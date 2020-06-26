As the NBA prepares to head to Orlando to restart its season, the Warriors will be comfortable at home, having not been invited due to a league-worst 15-50 record.

That's more than fine with Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors, as they look to finish their gap year with an extended offseason that will help them fully recuperate from five straight NBA Finals runs and prepare for the second part of their dynasty.

While the Warriors won't be in Orlando, that doesn't mean all eyes won't be on Disney World as the NBA tries to conclude its season.

We know which teams Warriors fans will be praying don't take home the title, but who should they be rooting for?

Glad you asked. Let's take a look at the top five teams Dub Nation should be rooting for when the NBA season resumes.

NBA restart: Ranking five teams Warriors fans should want to win title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area