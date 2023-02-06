NBA reschedules Pistons, Wizards games after Dallas ice storm last week

The Detroit Pistons' game against the Washington Wizards was postponed last week after the Pistons got stuck in Dallas

The NBA rescheduled a pair of games after weather issues in Dallas last week impacted the Detroit Pistons, among others.

The league announced on Monday that the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons will play their game, which was postponed last week, against each other on March 7. As a result, the league tweaked two other games so that nobody involved would have to play three games in three days.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/0dwNwMNAWv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2023

The Pistons were supposed to play the Wizards on February 1, but they were stuck in Dallas after a winter storm hit the region.

The Pistons played the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing 111-105 following Luka Doncic's 53-point game, but were unable to fly back to Detroit that Monday night or Tuesday due to a plane issue and an ice storm that hit the Dallas area. Hundreds of flights were canceled, which left travelers (and at least one team of professional athletes) stranded and thousands of local residents without power.

The New Orleans Pelicans had issues getting to Dallas during that storm, too. The Pelicans were stuck in Denver, and then flew into Dallas just about seven hours before their game was set to tip off.

Now, though, things are back on track. With the Wizards-Pistons game rescheduled, and two others tweaked, the league will have its schedule back to normal within a month.