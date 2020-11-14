NBA reportedly targeting Dec. 11-19 for preseason action

General view of Knicks MSG court

With the NBA ramping up for a Dec. 22 start date, the league is reportedly looking to schedule a preseason between Dec. 11-19, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to Charania, teams will have the option of requesting to play either three or four games. In addition, each team would have to host at least one home game during the abbreviated preseason.

The league is expecting training camps to open on Dec. 1, just seven weeks after the completion of the NBA Finals. The accelerated offseason gets underway with the NBA Draft on Wednesday, with free agent negotiations permitted to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Players will then be permitted to sign with teams at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The NBA’s trade window is not yet open, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that talks are “progressing toward firming a date two or three days prior” to draft day.

With Wednesday fast approaching, there’s sure to be plenty of roster movement ahead in the coming days.