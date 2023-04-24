NBA reportedly investigating Hawks G Dejounte Murray after he bumped official at the end of Game 4 loss to Celtics

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray bumped into an official at the end of Sunday's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics, prompting an NBA investigation, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports.

Video taken from the stands shows Murray approach referee Gediminas Petraitis from across the court as the final seconds of regulation tick off the clock of Boston's 129-121 win. Murray looked directly at Petraitis then bumped his chest into the referee's right shoulder as the buzzer sounded. Petraitis didn't appear to see Murray approaching, but he turned around and stared at Murray as the Hawks guard walked away toward the tunnel with his back turned to the referee.

Dejounte Murray bumps referee at the end of the Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics playoff game 4 #nba pic.twitter.com/Km0DFU1gSM — mcbuckets (@creatorjordan23) April 24, 2023

Murray then turned around and pointed toward the stands on the opposite side of the court before two members of the Hawks staff restrained him and directed him back toward the tunnel. Video cut off as Murray walked toward the tunnel.

It's not clear what led up to the incident. TNT broadcast footage of the game didn't capture the bump. Murray didn't comment on it immediately after the game. Murray's likely facing discipline if the NBA deems the contact intentional.

Dejounte Murray bumped into an official on his way off the court Sunday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Boston took a 3-1 series lead with Sunday's win. The series heads back to Boston for Game 5, where Atlanta faces elimination with a loss. Murray is Atlanta's second-leading scorer. He averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds this season, his first with the Hawks following an offseason trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

He tallied 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Sunday's loss. He was whistled for 4 fouls.