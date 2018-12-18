NBA refs respond after Andre Iguodala tweets about James Harden's stepback

Jon Williams
NBC Sports BayArea
Andre Iguodala weighed in on twitter about James Harden's clearly illegal 'double stepback' and the refs responded...

NBA refs respond after Andre Iguodala tweets about James Harden's stepback originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When Andre Iguodala slides into your mentions, you listen.

After James Harden got away with an obvious travel in the final minute of Monday night's Rockets-Jazz game, the twitterverse was abuzz with Harden's "double stepback" that essentially sealed the win for Houston.

Iguodala himself weighed in, letting the refs know they missed the call late Monday night following the Warriors 110-93 win over the Grizzlies.

And guess what? The NBA refs official twitter account responded Tuesday morning and admitted that it was, in fact, a travel.

Harden's go-to stepback move is already difficult enough to guard, but a double stepback? Iguodala knew better than to think that was a legal play, and the refs agreed with him...in retrospect.

We can only hope that the officials get the call right the first time if the Rockets and Warriors square off again in the playoffs. 

If not, get ready for more backlash than just a simple tweet from Iguodala and the Dubs.

