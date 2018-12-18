NBA refs respond after Andre Iguodala tweets about James Harden's stepback originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When Andre Iguodala slides into your mentions, you listen.

After James Harden got away with an obvious travel in the final minute of Monday night's Rockets-Jazz game, the twitterverse was abuzz with Harden's "double stepback" that essentially sealed the win for Houston.

Iguodala himself weighed in, letting the refs know they missed the call late Monday night following the Warriors 110-93 win over the Grizzlies.

And guess what? The NBA refs official twitter account responded Tuesday morning and admitted that it was, in fact, a travel.

The offensive player gathers the ball while on his right foot. He then takes a step with his left foot (step 1) into a hop step, landing first with his right foot (step 2) and then illegally with his left (step 3). We missed this one - it is a traveling violation. https://t.co/BqMAoZHgIu — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) December 18, 2018

Harden's go-to stepback move is already difficult enough to guard, but a double stepback? Iguodala knew better than to think that was a legal play, and the refs agreed with him...in retrospect.

We can only hope that the officials get the call right the first time if the Rockets and Warriors square off again in the playoffs.

If not, get ready for more backlash than just a simple tweet from Iguodala and the Dubs.