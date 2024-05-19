What NBA referee said about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander foul call late in Thunder-Mavs game

DALLAS — With 2.1 seconds left in the Thunder’s 117-116 season-ending loss to the Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was whistled for a foul while contesting P.J. Washington’s late corner 3.

His three free throws decided OKC’s fate.

But of course, the Thunder’s season wasn’t sealed before coach Mark Daigneault used his last timeout to challenge the call. After official review, Saturday’s crew stood by their ruling, and Washington carried out the deed.

In a pool report with official Tony Brothers, conducted by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Brothers abided by the ruling.

“During the review we saw that Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) initially starts on the ball, but then he slides off of it and clearly makes illegal contact with (P.J.) Washington’s arm while he still has control of the ball and is in the act of shooting,” Brothers said.

“Since the ball was not dislodged by the contact, the ensuing contact to the arm is illegal. Had the ball been dislodged when Shai hit it, the contact afterwards would have been deemed marginal, which did not happen here.”

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was regretful. He accepted ownership of the call, pondering what could’ve been.

“I shouldn’t have fouled him,” SGA said. “We talk about it all year, the little things that go into winning games. Being disciplined. It sucks. Obviously, if I had the moment back, I wouldn’t have fouled him, just let him make or miss the shot.”

