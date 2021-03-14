NBA has a record day with 5 triple-doubles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) meet after an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    1/4

    Bucks Wizards Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) meet after an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
    2/4

    Knicks Thunder Basketball

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with coach Steve Nash, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/4

    Pistons Nets Basketball

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with coach Steve Nash, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    4/4

    Pacers Suns Basketball

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) meet after an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with coach Steve Nash, right, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) pressures Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game.

All-Stars James Harden, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis also had triple-doubles in victories by their teams.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Milwaukee beat Washington 125-119. The two-time MVP helped the Bucks overcome 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds by Westbrook, who owns the NBA record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.

Triple-doubles have since become more common — he averaged one for three straight seasons — but there had never been so many as during Saturday's eight-game schedule.

Randle started the record day with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in New York's 119-97 victory in Oklahoma City, becoming the first Knicks player with two triple-doubles in the same season since Mark Jackson in the 1988-89 season.

Harden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his ninth triple-double since being traded to Brooklyn in January, as the Nets beat Detroit 100-95.

Sabonis got the last of the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana to a 122-111 victory in Phoenix.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine to move a game-and-a-half back of second-place Brooklyn and two behind Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings.

  • Tom Brady contract: Will Buccaneers QB reach all of these reported incentives?

    Check out the reported incentives in Tom Brady's new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Kiersey Clemons joins solo film ‘The Flash’ as Iris West

    Kiersey Clemons has been tapped to star opposite Ezra Miller in The Flash movie, in which she will reprise her role as Iris West, the love interest of Barry Allen. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming DC film is reportedly set to start filming this spring in England. The plot details have been kept on the low for the most part, but, per Comic Book, the story is said to be an adaption of DC’s 2011 limited series Flashpoint, which finds The Flash traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s death.

  • Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators: media

    Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported. Japan's organising committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the newspaper said, citing sources it did not named in the government and on the committee.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/13/2021

  • What the Pandemic Has Proven Wrong About How We Viewed Money

    The COVID-19 pandemic challenged everything we thought to be stable, including historically successful financial strategies. When tragedy struck, these methods were not able to resist the damage the...

  • NFL free agency tight end and quarterback preview: Hunter Henry set to cash in

    Matt Harmon wraps up his free agency preview for 2021 with the tight ends and quarterbacks.

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Off-Duty Look Includes A Cozy Jacket, Baggy Jeans & Buzzy Nike Sneakers

    2021 style is looking bright.

  • The 7 Best Trends of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021

    The virtual week was light on trend variety, instead cementing a handful of key tenets — strong outerwear, strong boots — for the season to come.

  • ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ Eyeing $5.7M Second Weekend B.O. As Exhibition Slowly Repairs

    Saturday AM Update: There’s lots of good news ahead at the box office, but we’re not quite there yet. The No. 1 box office market, Los Angeles (over $900M in 2019), won’t begin to really wake up until next weekend, and then the industry’s only headache is waiting for capacity restrictions to increase well beyond […]

  • Doncic has 21 points, 12 assists, Mavs beat Nuggets 116-103

    Luka Doncic had 21 points and 12 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Will Barton also had 23 for Denver.

  • First Ladies’ Fashion: The Power Lies Within to Boost the Economy, Support Designers and Sustainability

    Panelists singled out how different first ladies have been celebrated and criticized for their fashion choices.

  • Daniel Dae Kim on 'Lost,' playing doctors and battling 'sad reality' of anti-Asian attacks

    The 'Lost' actor, who appears in 'New Amsterdam' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' has helped raise awareness of COVID-19 and anti-Asian violence.

  • Report: Tom Brady earns $41.075 million in 2021

    Once again, Tom Brady has done a favor for his team. Once again, he’ll nevertheless make more money that he previously was supposed to get. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Brady is “due” $41.075 million in 2021, with the remaining $8.925 million coming in 2022. It’s a grand total of $50 million over [more]

  • Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

    Marco Anthony should really get a sponsorship deal out of this.

  • Twitter reacts to Chargers releasing cornerback Casey Hayward

    Fans were quick to react to the release of former Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.

  • 4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

    A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot and will receive $557 million after taxes, officials said Friday. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said. The names of the four Oakland County club members were not released.

  • Marvelous Marvin Hagler lived up to his adopted name, and his death leaves a hole that can't be filled

    He was a fighter’s fighter and a man’s man, and rarely have his likes been seen in this game since.