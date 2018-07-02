NBA reacts to LeBron James agreeing to 4-year deal with Lakers

It’s official. LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron’s agency, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the announcement on Sunday afternoon just as fans were ramping up for a long week heading into July 4th. James decided to flip the script on the waiting game when it came to free agency, pulling the trigger and wrapping things up before week’s end.

Of course, news that James was heading to the City of Angels rocked the NBA world as folks figured out that things were going to be much different in the Western Conference from here on out.

Around the league, current and former players (as well as big-name fans) decided to tweet out their reactions to the news. Chief among them was former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who said he was excited to see James playing in purple and gold at Staples next year.