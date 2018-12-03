Here’s how the NBA reacted to Wilder-Fury

Saturday was a wild one in sports. Major college football games were being played, the NBA was doing its thing, and a heavyweight championship bout was on TV. Naturally, NBA players themselves, many with the night off, watched the boxing matchup between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The pugilists went a full 12 rounds, giving everyone what they paid for. At one point, Fury was knocked down and on the mat in the 12th and still got back up.

It was wild to see if you haven’t already:

In the 12th round, Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury again#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/aK5gpdX6Wq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 2, 2018





The fight ended up as a draw, which upset folks around the internet. Taking to Twitter, NBA players joined in, giving their opinions on Wilder-Fury at the conclusion of the sporting event of the night.