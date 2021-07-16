Raptors tease mysterious announcement with cryptic, key-themed tweet

Please allow me to conduct some investigative journalism.

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors Twitter account sent out this cryptic tweet captioned simply "July 23rd, 2021."

The graphic in the tweet features a rotating key that shifts between a number of the logos and emblems associated with the team as other items float in the background.

On the surface, this may seem like an impossible message to decode, but with a little help from Raptors Twitter, I may be able to narrow this down to a few possibilities.

Theory One: The Ujiri Theory

Toronto has yet to announce a contract extension for team president Masai Ujiri, but the executive has been operating as if he’ll be around for the foreseeable future, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. The Raptors’ social media account may have sent this tweet out to tease an upcoming announcement on a new contract with Ujiri, something many fans have been waiting for. The beloved member of the organization has ushered in the team’s most successful era and is largely responsible for the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship.

Theory Two: The Return Theory

With the province of Ontario entering Step 3 in the reopening phase, sports teams are now allowed to play in front of spectators. Additionally, the province asked the Canadian federal government to open the border for the Blue Jays, and permission was granted Friday afternoon for the MLB club to return to their dwellings at Rogers Centre in Toronto by the end of the month.

My guess is the key in the video could represent some sort of key back into the country and city for the Raptors, who played the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Theory Three: NFT Theory

I don’t know much about NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and to be quite honest, I had to look up what fungible meant. But they seem to be all the rage these days and this could be a hype tweet for a potential Raptors NFT release.

This cryptic tweet could mean one of these three theories, it could mean all three, or it could mean none of them. That's all I got.

