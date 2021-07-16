Open leaderboard:

Can Louis Oosthuizen keep his lead Saturday at the Open Championship? Get the updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Raptors tease mysterious announcement with cryptic, key-themed tweet

Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Please allow me to conduct some investigative journalism.

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors Twitter account sent out this cryptic tweet captioned simply "July 23rd, 2021."

The graphic in the tweet features a rotating key that shifts between a number of the logos and emblems associated with the team as other items float in the background.

On the surface, this may seem like an impossible message to decode, but with a little help from Raptors Twitter, I may be able to narrow this down to a few possibilities.

Theory One: The Ujiri Theory

Toronto has yet to announce a contract extension for team president Masai Ujiri, but the executive has been operating as if he’ll be around for the foreseeable future, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. The Raptors’ social media account may have sent this tweet out to tease an upcoming announcement on a new contract with Ujiri, something many fans have been waiting for. The beloved member of the organization has ushered in the team’s most successful era and is largely responsible for the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship.

Masai Ujiri is re-signing? The Raptors are coming home? Just some nonsense NFT thingy? A cryptic tweet from the team&#39;s official account is stirring speculation. (Twitter/Raptors)
Masai Ujiri is re-signing? The Raptors are coming home? Just some nonsense NFT thingy? A cryptic tweet from the team's official account is stirring speculation. (Twitter/Raptors)

Theory Two: The Return Theory

With the province of Ontario entering Step 3 in the reopening phase, sports teams are now allowed to play in front of spectators. Additionally, the province asked the Canadian federal government to open the border for the Blue Jays, and permission was granted Friday afternoon for the MLB club to return to their dwellings at Rogers Centre in Toronto by the end of the month.

My guess is the key in the video could represent some sort of key back into the country and city for the Raptors, who played the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Theory Three: NFT Theory

I don’t know much about NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and to be quite honest, I had to look up what fungible meant. But they seem to be all the rage these days and this could be a hype tweet for a potential Raptors NFT release.

This cryptic tweet could mean one of these three theories, it could mean all three, or it could mean none of them. That's all I got. 

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NFL's single-season sack king? (Unofficially) it's former Lions defensive end Al Baker

    Sacks weren't recorded in the NFL until 1982, but a recent review by Pro Football Reference now has Al Baker as the single-season sack king.

  • Mark Wahlberg Transformed for New Film by Eating 11,000 Calories a Day for Two Weeks

    Do not try this at home.

  • Everything We Know About Y: THE LAST MAN

    FX is bringing the cult classic comic book Y: The Last Man to life as an ongoing TV series, and here's everything we know. The post Everything We Know About Y: THE LAST MAN appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green's Dream Tune Squads Include Exactly Who You'd Expect

    Image Source: Getty / Amy Sussman Space Jam: A New Legacy has some pretty big shoes to fill - Michael Jordan's size 13s, to be exact. Of course, Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green were more than up for the task when they accepted the roles of Lola Bunny and Kamiyah James, respectively.

  • The EU and US dip into a carbon trade fight

    Some are concerned with the move to mix protectionist trade policy and climate policy.

  • Sri Lanka says it is probing allegations against spy agency

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered an investigation of allegations that some members of state intelligence agencies knew and met with people who carried out Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 that killed more than 260 people, a government official said. The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka wrote to the president on Tuesday raising concerns about the government's handling of the suicide bombings and asking it to investigate alleged links between intelligence personnel and the group that carried out the attacks. Another man did not carry out a planned attack at a fourth tourist hotel but killed himself later by exploding the bomb at a different location.

  • Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for Millions of Families

    Direct payments for the child tax credit began flowing Thursday, with millions of American families receiving their first monthly payments worth as much as $300 per child. The Treasury Department said that about $15 billion was paid out to roughly 35 million families with nearly 60 million children. The program marks a significant shift in the federal government’s approach to helping poor and middle-class families. “This is the biggest anti-poverty effort since Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty

  • Small miners aim for European supply chain for electric vehicles independent from China

    Growing demand for electric vehicles has spurred small-scale miners of the lithium, cobalt and rare earths that automakers rely on to develop mines and build refining capacity in Europe to reduce their reliance on China. Efforts by the United States and Europe to build a secure and independent supply chain for the key minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines and aircraft engines have accelerated as the pandemic led to shutdowns and shortages. At least four smaller companies are building facilities to process ore in Europe's special economic zones over the next five years, with more planning to build mines on the continent and process materials on site, company officials said.

  • Biden taps former senator Udall as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will nominate Tom Udall, a former U.S. senator who represented New Mexico, to be his ambassador to New Zealand, the White House said on Friday. The decision comes as Biden works to shore up alliances in the Asia-Pacific to present a united front on what he has described as Washington's key foreign policy challenge: China. Biden officials have had little high-level, face-to-face contact with Beijing since a first senior diplomatic meeting in March in Alaska, where the Chinese side expressed anger at U.S. sanctions announced just ahead of the talks.

  • USA cancels Friday exhibition vs. Australia; searching for Beal replacement

    Team USA may replace Beal with a big to help round out the roster.

  • Pope Francis renews curbs on Latin Mass in rebuff to conservatives

    Pope Francis on Friday overturned decisions by his two predecessors and re-imposed restrictions on the old-style Latin Mass preferred by traditionalist Roman Catholics, saying it was being exploited to divide the Church. Conservative groups reacted with dismay and anger to the latest episode of what some have dubbed the Church's "liturgy wars". Some conservatives in the Church, particularly in the United States and some European countries, have used the Latin Mass as a battle cry in their general opposition to the reforms of the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council, which included the introduction of Mass in vernacular languages.

  • Rumor: Magic ‘a good possibility’ to draft Scottie Barnes at No. 5

    Barnes last week said it would mean everything to be a top-five pick after working out with the Magic in Orlando.

  • China official in Hong Kong says U.S. sanctions, business advisory have 'despicable intention'

    China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong said new U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials and its updated business advisory on the city are "extremely rude" and "extremely unreasonable" bullying acts with "despicable intention". The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The Biden administration also issued an advisory on Friday to warn U.S. businesses about risks to their operations and activities in Hong Kong after China's imposition of a new national security law there last year.

  • Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia's COVID-19 cases rise

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian city of Sydney on Saturday ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office as new COVID-19 cases kept rising three weeks into a citywide lockdown. Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, also banned hundreds of thousands of people in the city's western suburbs - the worst affected area - from leaving their immediate neighbourhoods for work, as they recorded 111 new cases in the prior 24 hours, up from 97 the day before. "I can't remember a time when our state has been challenged to such an extent," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised news conference.

  • 'The Talk' Fans Have Strong Feelings About Jerry O’Connell Becoming a New Cohost

    It's the beginning of a new era.

  • Elon Musk is defending Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity against angry shareholders. This is the story of how it was transformed into Tesla Energy.

    SolarCity was founded by Musk's cousins Lyndon and Peter Rive, and some shareholders say the acquisition was a bailout.

  • The new face of baseball: Shohei Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of All-Star Game merchandise sales

    Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on Shohei Ohtani jerseys and t-shirts at the All-Star Game.

  • Grimes is judging the "world's first avatar singing competition series" with Alanis Morissette and Will.I.Am

    Remember when Grimes was an alt-pop artist that your parents would certainly not know about? Between her recent Saturday Night Live cameo alongside partner Elon Musk and making headlines for naming her kid X Æ A-Xii, those days are long gone. And if your parents didn’t already know who Grimes was, now they will. She’s going to be a judge on a Fox singing competition, alongside Alanis Morissette, Will.I.Am., and Nick Lachey. Rocsi Diaz is set to host.

  • Franklin Templeton CEO: We ‘stand by’ firing of viral ex-employee Amy Cooper

    Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson in a recent interview said management at the investment firm "stand by" its decision last year to fire Amy Cooper, a former employee who went viral after a calling the police about a Black birdwatcher.

  • Goodbyes for Louisiana's flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

    Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only person elected four times as Louisiana's governor during a career of remarkable political highs and lows. The quick-witted politician reshaped Louisiana's oil revenues and dominated the state's politics for decades.