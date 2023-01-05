Raptors, Bucks put up hilariously abysmal first-quarter stat line

Wednesday's Raptors-Bucks clash felt like a YMCA rec-league game for the opening 12 minutes. (Getty)

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks ended the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game with a combined score of 25, on an abysmal 7-for-47 from the field.

The Bucks hilariously led 13-12 after the opening Q in what was a lackluster display of basketball, to say the least. Through the first frame, there were a combined 10 turnovers and seven made field goals. The 25 total points may appear historically bad but fortunately for the two franchises, the record for the least amount of points scored by two teams in a quarter is 15 by the Knicks and Magic in 2015.

Raptors-Bucks through 12 minutes: 10 combined turnovers, 7 combined field goals.



Milwaukee leads 13-12 after 1 quarter. Teams are shooting 7-for-47. No, that's not a typo. pic.twitter.com/wSCRSCkIcc — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 5, 2023

Toronto came out the gate missing their first 15 field goal attempts and ended the quarter with just 12 points. The former stat seems daunting — and unfortunately isn’t too shocking considering the team’s offensive woes this season — but is well off the NBA record.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder missed an astonishing 24 consecutive field goals.

Surprisingly, this first quarter for the Raptors wasn’t the worst in their franchise's history, either. In 2017, Toronto scored just 10 points on 1-16 shooting in the third quarter of a contest against the Knicks.

At halftime, the Bucks led the Raptors, 39-38, with Toronto shooting 26 percent from the field — a rate that would've challenged the 1998-99 Bulls for the lowest single-game field goal percentage (23.4%) in NBA history had it continued.

The Toronto Raptors are 2 of 30 to start the game



They have missed 28 shots and made 2. — RB (@RyB_311) January 5, 2023

Toronto will hope to right the ship in the second half and avoid their second consecutive loss amid a very underwhelming stretch for the Raptors, who have gone 7-14 over their past 21 contests entering Wednesday's clash with the Bucks.

