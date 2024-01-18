Who are the NBA’s new powerhouses?

The Boston Celtics are very clearly the best team in the NBA so far this season, and look poised to remain in the thick of the league’s elite for some time moving forward. At the same time, a number of longtime stalwarts look shaky — and a few on their way out as top ball clubs in the Association.

A number of young ball clubs on the rise like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are upending a longstanding order in the Western Conference. Talent injections like Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks are not having the sort of impact some thought it might over the offseason.

So who are the league’s new powerhouses?

The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast took a deep dive into the topic on a recent episode. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire