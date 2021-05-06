NBA Power Rankings: Celtics in the thick of crowded playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We know LeBron James and many others want to banish the NBA play-in tournament for good. But the new format is resulting in some high drama down the stretch.

With seven or fewer games remaining on every team's schedule, only six clubs are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The No. 4 through the No. 12 seeds in the Eastern Conference all have a chance of landing in the play-in range (seventh through 10th seeds); same goes for the No. 5 through No. 12 seeds in the Western Conference.

That means we'll see a lot of meaningful basketball over the next two weeks. So, where does each team stand entering the final push? Our latest NBA Power Rankings help you make sense of the madness.

NBA Power Rankings: Where each team stands as play-in tournament looms