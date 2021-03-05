NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Suns on the rise entering All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA's weeklong, midseason hiatus has begun. And several teams could use the time off.

The first half of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season wrapped up Thursday, and the focus will shift to a one-night All-Star event Sunday in Atlanta. After that, teams will gear up for the home stretch -- which should be tightly-contested.

With conference leaders like the Lakers and Clippers stumbling and upstarts like the Knicks and Hornets surging, the NBA standings are jam-packed. So, where does each team stand at the halfway point of the season? Here are our NBA Power Rankings at the All-Star break.

NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand entering All-Star break