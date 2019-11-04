NBA Power Rankings: Week 3

The Sixers, the lone undefeated team in the league, capture the top spot in this week's updated NBA Power Rankings, while Miami leaps up to No. 6 overall.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 5-0

The Sixers are the only team left in the NBA without a blemish on their record, but they'll put to the test this week. They finish off a four-game road swing by taking on the surprising Suns on Monday, and then travel to Utah and Denver on Wednesday and Friday.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 5-1

LeBron James racked up a remarkable triple-double in Friday's victory over the Mavericks, scoring 39 points, dishing out 16 assists, and pulling down 12 rebounds, to go along with four steals and four triples. In the process, he became the oldest player in league history with a 30/10/15 trip-dub. James is also the third player ever to record at least 30 30-point triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. On Sunday, The King was at again, tallying 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

3. LA Clippers

Record: 5-2

Kawhi Leonard has done it all for the Clippers since showing up in LA. On Sunday, he showed Clipper faithful the version of "The Klaw" that carried the Raptors to a title, the one that can take over games down the stretch. Leonard scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to carry the Clips to a 105-94 victory over the Jazz.



4. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 4-2

Eric Bledsoe stumbled out of the gates this season. Over Milwaukee's first four games, he averaged just 10.5 points while shooting a putrid 36.4% from the floor, 21.4% from downtown and 53.8% from the stripe. However, Bledsoe bounced back late last week. He scored 18 points with six rebounds, six assists, and two 3-pointers in a victory over the Magic on Friday. He then put up 14 points (5-of-12 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), nine rebounds and five assists in a win vs. the Raps on Saturday.

5. Boston Celtics

Record: 4-1

After getting beaten badly by the Sixers on opening night, the Celtics have reeled off four straight victories. Over their last three, Kemba Walker has been dominant, averaging 32.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Kemba has tallied at least 30 points, six boards and four dimes in three straight games. Per Basketball-Reference. That's the second-longest such streak in Celtics history, behind only the great Larry Bird.

6. Miami Heat

Record: 5-1

The Heat have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises over the first two weeks of the season. They've won five of their first six games (which is tied for their best six-game start in franchise history), and absolutely demolished the Rockets on Sunday night in Miami. The Heat jumped out to a 59-18 lead early in the first half vs. Houston and never looked back.

7. Denver Nuggets

Record: 4-2

On the other end of the spectrum, the Nuggets have not lived up to expectations early on. Last week, they lost to the Mavs at home and then were embarrassed by an undermanned Pelicans team, for New Orleans' only win this season. This week, the Nuggets will look to get back on track, but host the Heat and the Sixers.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Record: 4-2

Dejounte Murray has looked excellent for San Antonio, as he works his way back from an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2018-19 season. Coach Pop and company have erred on the side of caution and have limited his playing time, but Murray racked up 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer in just 24 minutes on Sunday.

9. Utah Jazz

Record: 4-3

Mike Conley has been uncharacteristically inefficient for the Jazz in 2019-20. A career 44% shooter, Conley is converting just 31.8% of his FG attempts this season, and also shooting a career-low 28.2% from behind the arc.

10. Toronto Raptors

Record: 4-2

After beating the Pistons last Wednesday, the Raps had two days off before losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. Toronto doesn't play again until Wednesday, when they host the Kings. It's rare for a team to play just once in seven days. Hopefully, the Raps make the most of their rest, as they soon have to embark on a five-game, west coast road swing that begins later this week.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 4-1

After losing their first game of the season to the Sixers in Philly on Wednesday, the Wolves bounced back and beat the Wizards in Washington. They face a stiff test on Monday night when they host the Greek Freak and the Bucks. Unfortunately, they will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was suspended two games for his role in the fight with Joel Embiid. KAT will return for Wednesday's game in Memphis.

12. Houston Rockets

Record: 3-3

The Rockets have been awful defensively thus far this season, allowing opponents to score 116.2 points per 100 possessions this season (which ranks 29th in the NBA). Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Russell Westbrook (rest) is expected to sit out Monday's game in Memphis, which is the second half of a back-to-back. Austin Rivers and Chris Clemons will likely soak up extra minutes if Russ is, in fact, ruled out.

13. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 4-2

As of Friday, no player in NBA history had ever tallied at least 29 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game before turning 21. Then Luka Doncic did it in consecutive contests. Incredibly, over the Mavs past two games, Doncic has scored 60 points, dished out 30 dimes, grabbed 27 rebounds, and knocked down nine 3-pointers.

14. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 3-3

Hassan Whiteside (knee) did not practice on Friday and was unable to play Saturday against the 76ers. However, the good news is that he's probable for Monday's matchup with the Warriors. With Portland already thin up front, they need Whiteside to stay healthy this season.

15. Phoenix Suns

Record: 4-2

Not only have the Suns won four of their first six games, but their two losses have been by a combined two points. Remarkably, Phoenix ranks in the top-eight in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and has the third-best overall Net Rating in the entire league.

16. Indiana Pacers

Record: 3-3

After losing each of their first three contests, the Pacers have rebounded by winning three straight. Indiana has to take advantage of a very favorable early-season schedule. Incredibly, each of their first 11 opponents currently have losing records.

17. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 2-4

After an encouraging win over the Rockets on Friday night, the Nets disappointingly dropped a game to the shorthanded Pistons on Saturday. After hosting Pels on Monday, Brooklyn takes off to the west coast for a challenging five-game road trip.

18. Detroit Pistons

Record: 3-4

Derrick Rose (right hamstring) sat out Saturday's game vs. the Nets and has also been ruled for Monday's matchup against the Wizards. Rose had been playing remarkably well over the Pistons first six contests this season, averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists, while shooting over 56% from the floor. However, as we know, the key with D Rose is staying healthy and on the court.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 2-3

Good news for Hawks fans, and fans of exciting NBA action in general. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted out Monday afternoon that Trae Young (ankle) is expected to practice today. And "barring a setback, he will likely return to the lineup Tuesday vs. San Antonio." It sounds like Young will only miss one game, despite what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury last week.

20. Orlando Magic

Record: 2-4

Speaking with reporters over the weekend, coach Steve Clifford said Markelle Fultz will remain in the Magic's starting lineup for the foreseeable future. Fultz started on Saturday vs. Denver and finished the game with nine points (4-of-7 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), two assists, one rebound, three steals and one turnover in 25 minutes.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 2-4

Over OKC's first six games, Danilo Gallinari is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 made triples. With Gallo in the final year of his current contract, it's safe to assume that his name will be heavily involved in trade talks as the season drags on.

22. Charlotte Hornets

Record: 3-3

Many predicted them to lead the league in losses this season, but the Hornets have hung tough early on, including notching two straight road victories to wrap up the week. This week, they return to Charlotte to take on the Pacers, Celtics and Pels.

23. Sacramento Kings

Record: 2-5

After losing each of their first five games, it appeared the Kings season might get derailed before it even got started. Rumors were circulating about Luke Walton's job security before he won a single game as the Kings coach. However, Sacramento got back on track Friday night by beating the Jazz. Then they traveled to New York and crushed the Knicks.

24. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 2-4

The Cavs have lost four of their first six, but those defeats can't be pinned on Kevin Love. The Cavs veteran leader has been a double-double machine, averaging 19.2 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a career-high 2.8 made treys through Cleveland's first six games.

25. Chicago Bulls

Record: 2-5

After a mid-season trade to the Bulls last February, Otto Porter Jr. averaged 17.5 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 triples, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.7 turnovers. However, he's looked lost this season, averaging just 10 points and 3.7 boards, while shooting 35% from the floor. On Sunday, he tweaked his left ankle. He was able to finish the game but tallied just four points, three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

26. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 1-5

Brandon Ingram has started the season on fire but was evaluated for a concussion after getting hit in the head in Saturday's game against the Thunder. Fortunately, the results came back clean, and Ingram isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Monday's game.

27. Washington Wizards

Record: 1-4

The Wiz fought hard against the Rockets and Spurs, losing both games by a combined three points. However, Washington was then blown out by the Wolves over the weekend.

28. Golden State Warriors

Record: 1-5

Incredibly, over a six-game stretch dating back to Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors lost Kevin Durant to Achilles tear, Klay Thompson to an ACL tear, and Steph Curry to a broken hand. And, now we learn that Draymond Green is dealing with a ligament issue in his left index finger and will miss a few games.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 1-4

Jaren Jackson Jr. injured his right knee Saturday night when he collided with a defender. He has been ruled out of Monday's game vs. Houston due to right knee soreness, but the good news is that they ran multiple tests on JJJ and reportedly, "everything came back clean."



30. New York Knicks

Record: 1-6

The Knicks showed no fight in an embarrassing lopsided loss to the Kings on Sunday night home. They've been awful on both ends of the floor this season. New York is the only team in the NBA allowing 109+ points per 100 possessions, while also scoring fewer than 100 points per 100 possessions.