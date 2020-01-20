NBA Power Rankings: Week 14

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to dominate the league, again holding onto the No. 1 spot, while the LA Clippers climb back into the top three in this week's updated NBA Power Rankings.

Follow Tommy Beer on Twitter: @TommyBeer

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 38-6

Hard to decide what is more impressive: The Bucks ranking No. 2 overall in Offensive Efficiency, or ranking No. 1 overall Defensive Efficiency. Any way you slice it, the Bucks have been, far and away, the best two-way team in the league this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 34-8

The Lakers are humming, winning ten of their last 11 games, including four of five without Anthony Davis (bruised tailbone). Yet, AD will return to action Monday in Boston. Meanwhile, LeBron is in the middle of another historic stretch. Since celebrating his 35th birthday last month, Lebron is averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game.

3. LA Clippers

Record: 30-13

Kawhi Leonard has scored 30+ points in each of the Clippers' last five games. During this five-game stretch, he's averaging 36.0 points, 5.6 boards, 4.8 boards, 2.8 steals, and 3.0 treys while shooting 58% from the floor, 43% from downtown and 86% from the charity stripe. The 180 points he tallied are the most in a five-game span in his career.

4. Utah Jazz

Record: 29-13

The Jazz have been on fire over the last five weeks, winning 16 of their previous 18 games. And, over the weekend, they welcomed back Mike Conley (hamstring) to the lineup. He logged 15 minutes off the bench in a win over the Kings. Once Conley is fully healthy, will they continue to use him as a reserve or bump Joe Ingles back to the bench?

5. Denver Nuggets

Record: 29-13

It will be fascinating to see what the Nuggets do prior to the trade deadline. Do they sit tight, or go "all-in" and trade some of their depth for a superstar. It's also interesting to see how coach Mike Malone finds minutes for Michael Porter Jr. Denver dealt with several injuries last week, which allowed MPJ to step in and step up, as he averaged 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds. 1.7 treys and 2.0 steals in 26.5 minutes a night.

Story continues

6. Toronto Raptors

Record: 28-14

Heading into this season, it was assumed the Raptors would be sellers at the deadline, as both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are valuable commodities on expiring contracts. However, with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gasol and Norman Powell all back healthy and Toronto just a game behind the No. 2 seed in the East, might the Raps decide to be buyers next month?

7. Miami Heat

Record: 29-13

The Heat wrapped up a road trip with a disappointing loss to the Spurs on Sunday. However, on Monday they host the Kings to begin a five-game homestand, their longest of the season. They don't play another road game until February.

8. Boston Celtics

Record: 27-14

The C's were forced to play without Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) on Saturday and lost to the Suns despite a career-high 37 points and a franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart. However, both Walker and Brown have said they will play in Monday's matchup vs. the Lakers. Incredibly, Walker has never beaten LeBron James in his NBA career in any the 28 times they've played each other.

9. Indiana Pacers

Record: 28-15

Domantas Sabonis was dominant on both ends of the floor Sunday night in Denver, powering the Pacers to 115-107 victory over the Nuggets. Sabonis messed around and recorded his first career triple-double: 22 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 27-15

The Mavs have maintained a solid record thanks to the MVP-level production they've received from Luka Doncic. However, they'll need a healthy Kristpas Porzingis if they want to make noise in the postseason. KP, who has missed ten straight games due to right knee soreness, went through a full practice on Sunday is hopefull he'll be cleared to play Monday. "The way I'm feeling, I don't see why there should be any hurdles," Porzingis said over the weekend.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Weekly Tiers, Rest-of-Season Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

11. Houston Rockets

Record: 26-15

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have found a fine rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, as evidenced by the fact that the Rockets rank in the top-3 in Offensive Efficiency. The problem is on the other end, where Houston is allowing over 109 points per 100 possessions this season.

12. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 28-16

Despite playing without all-world center Joel Embiiid, the Sixers closed out last week winning three straight games, although it should be noted the three victories came against the slumping Nets, Bulls and Knicks. The win over New York on Saturday night at MSG snapped a six-game road losing streak for the Sixers.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 24-19

The Thunder ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday at home vs. Portland, thanks to the dynamic duo in their backcourt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points, ten rebounds and five assists in the win over the Blazers, while CP3 racked up 30 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three 3-pointers. Danilo Gallinari, who was rested on Saturday, is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. Houston.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 20-22

Is there a more exciting young player in the NBA at the moment than dazzling rookie PG Ja Morant, who seems to provide a jaw-dropping highlight on a nightly basis. Over the Grizzlies last eight games, Morant is averaging 19.8 points, 8.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds, while shooting a scorching 59.4% from the floor, 42.1% from downtown and 88.9% from the FT stripe.

15. Orlando Magic

Record: 20-23

Is there a more improbable comeback story this season than that of Markelle Fultz? Over Orlando's last five games, Fultz is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 71.4% from the line.

16. San Antonio Spurs

Record: 18-23

DeMar DeRozan just missed a triple-double during Sunday's win over the Heat, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists in 38 minutes. However, he shot "only" 44% from the floor. It snapped an incredible streak in which DeRozan had scored at least 20 points and shot above 50% in 13 straight games. San Antonio is just 1.5 games back of the eighth seed out West.

17. Phoenix Suns

Record: 18-24

It looks like Deandre Ayton is finally hitting his stride out in the Valley of the Sun. Over Phoenix's last three games, Ayton is averaging 24.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while converting 57% of his FG's and 93.3% of his FT's.

18. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 18-23

The Nets have lost three straight games, and Kyrie Irving has shot just 12-of-36 from the floor in the last two contests. He is now questionable for Monday's game vs. the Sixers due to a hamstring issue. The Nets are 5-10 in the 15 games Kyrie has appeared in this season. The Nets are 13-13 in the 26 games he's missed.

19. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 16-27

The moment we've been waiting for is just around the corner, folks. Pelicans president David Griffin told reporters last week that Zion Williamson (knee) is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday, Jan. 22 against San Antonio. Giddy up.

20. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 18-26

After advancing all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Blazers entered 2019-20 with very high hopes. However, now eight games below .500 in late January, those hopes are all but dashed.

21. Chicago Bulls

Record: 16-28

Some relatively good news out of Chicago, as promising sophomore Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) said that he is "definitely closer" to the four-week side of his 4-6 week timetable. It sounds like he may return by the end of the first week in February. "My progress has been really good lately, so definitely closer to the four than the six,' said Carter.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 15-27

The Wolves happily welcomed Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee sprain) back on Friday night, after he had missed the previous 15 contests. However, despite suiting on Friday and Saturday, he was unable to snap Minnesota's losing skid, which is now up to five.

23. Detroit Pistons

Record: 16-27

Pistons fans haven't had much to cheer about this season, but Sekou Doumbouya has been a ray of hope. Prior to a four-point dud on Saturday, Doumbouya averaged 17.3 points (on 62.5% shooting), 4.3 boards and 1.7 treys over a three-game stretch last week.

24. Sacramento Kings

Record: 15-27

The Kings acquired Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks from Portland in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel last week. While a pair of second-rounders could turn into something down the road, the Kings still find themselves in 14th place in the Western Conference today.

25. Charlotte Hornets

Record: 15-29

The Hornets lost both games they played last week and have dropped six consecutive contests overall. They host the Magic on Monday, before heading off to France to take on the Bucks Thursday in Paris.

26. Washington Wizards

Record: 13-28

According to Chris Mannix of SI, the Wizards are very optimistic about John Wall making a full recovery from his Achilles injury. Per Mannix, Wall looked "close to full strength" in recent workouts. With not much to look forward to this season, you can excuse Wizards fans if they start looking ahead toward a 2020-21 team featuring Wall, Brad Beal, Tom Bryant, and another high lottery pick. Will they bring back Davis Bertans?

27. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 12-31

Collin Sexton tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes on Saturday and has now scored more than 15 points in 14 straight games. During this 14-game stretch, he is averaging 22.5 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 dimes, with a shooting slash of 47/43/86.

28. Golden State Warriors

Record: 10-34

Eric Paschall started in place of Draymond Green (finger) on Saturday and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two 3-pointers, while Jordan Poole scored a career-high 21 points. Paschall and Poole became the first pair of Warrior rookies to score 20+ points in the same game since Stephen Curry and Reggie Williams in April of 2010. Draymond is expected to return to action Monday vs. the Blazers.

29. New York Knicks

Record: 11-32

New York has seven players on their roster that are 25 years of age or older. In Saturday's loss to the Sixers, five of those seven players were installed as starters. Marcus Morris, Reggie Bullock, Elf Payton and Taj Gibson played a combined 161 minutes and attempted 63 shots Saturday night. Kevin Knox, Mitch Robinson, Zo Trier, Damyean Dotson and Iggy Brazdeikis logged a combined 49 minutes and took 14 shots.

30. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 10-33

Jeff Teague made his Hawks debut on Saturday and scored 15 points with three rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 25 minutes. It will be interesting to see how much time Teague sees playing alongside Trae Young over the second half of the season.