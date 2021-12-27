NBA Power Rankings: Warriors reclaim top spot after beating Suns

Teams and players continue to navigate through the recent coronavirus outbreak as the NBA desperately tries to avoid further postponements and other related delays this season.

The league saw several star players sit on Christmas Day due to the health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Trae Young among others, which made for some uneven play. However, the league got through its biggest day of the year and will now look ahead.

Teams continue to hang on by a thread with injuries and positive cases mounting seemingly every day. If there is one bright spot, though, it’s that dozens of unsuspecting players have gotten an opportunity to showcase their skillsets on the biggest stage.

To further make sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We will come back each week and provide our latest assessment on the best teams and those that are rising.

Detroit Pistons (5-27)

Last Rank: 30

Detroit has the worst record in the NBA and has gone just 1-10 so far during the month of December. They had mostly stayed clear of the recent coronavirus outbreak sweeping the NBA but recently lost Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and others to health and safety protocols.

Houston Rockets (10-23)

Last Rank: 27

Since posting a seven-game winning streak, the Rockets have gone just 2-7. However, the offense appears to be turning around as Houston ranks fourth in offensive rating during the month of December. Unfortunately, their defense is the worst in the NBA over that span.

Orlando Magic (7-27)

Last Rank: 29

The Magic continue to slug through a recent coronavirus outbreak on the roster with five players still out because of health and safety protocols. However, Franz Wagner continues to be a bright spot for the team after scoring in double figures in 16 straight games, the most by a rookie this season.

Portland Trail Blazers (13-19)

Last Rank: 24

The Trail Blazers have the second-worst record in the NBA during the month of December, which has dropped them to 11th in the Western Conference. However, they are 11-7 in Portland this season and, with six out of their next seven at home, could turn things around.

Sacramento Kings (13-21)

Last Rank: 22

The Kings are starting to get healthier, with several players back from health and safety protocols, but the team has lost three straight. They will likely need some time for players to get back to 100% on the court again but a long homestand this week could help the team return to form.

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20)

Last Rank: 28

The Thunder have won four out of their last five games, aided by another 15-point comeback on Monday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. That was their sixth comeback of the season by at least 15 points, the longest such streak in the NBA; no other team has more than three.

Indiana Pacers (14-20)

Last Rank: 23

The Pacers continue to hum along on offense, ranking sixth during the month of December with 114.7 points per 100 possessions. However, the defense hasn’t done its part as the team ranks 26th for a negative net rating. Indiana will need to improve defensively to put together a consistent stretch of basketball.

New Orleans Pelicans (12-22)

Last Rank: 26

The Pelicans appear to be turning things around, going 6-4 over their last 10 games. Josh Hart continues to play the best basketball of his career as Brandon Ingram, Devonte’ Graham and others step up on a nightly basis. They figure to get Zion Williamson back at some point, but that won’t be until the end of next month at the earliest.

San Antonio Spurs (14-18)

Last Rank: 25

Dejounte Murray registered his sixth triple-double of the season last Monday, the most in franchise history for a single season, to help the Spurs to a 3-0 record on the week. Unfortunately, Murray is now sidelined in the health and safety protocol so they will be forced to move on without him for the time being.

Toronto Raptors (14-16)

Last Rank: 20

Toronto is struggling to field a roster due to a coronavirus outbreak and is down to just four healthy roster players and four replacements. They have seven out of their next eight games at home, which could help them get on the right track as more players return to the lineup.

Atlanta Hawks (15-17)

Last Rank: 19

The short-handed Hawks went 1-2 last week, capped off by a loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. One bright spot was a surprising win over the Philadelphia 76ers with just 10 players available. Trae Young isn’t happy about being sidelined in the health and safety protocols, but he should be on the verge of returning to the lineup soon.

👀 maybe COVID heard me.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 27, 2021

Dallas Mavericks (15-17)

Last Rank: 18

The Mavericks are another team battered by the health and safety protocol with six players out, including Luka Doncic. However, Kristaps Porzingis believes they still have enough to make a run once they get their roster back and healthy.

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17)

Last Rank: 17

Minnesota had been rolling recently after winning four straight games. However, they have lost back-to-back contests as seven players are out because of the health and safety protocols, including Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. They should start getting some players back this week.

New York Knicks (15-18)

Last Rank: 21

Kemba Hudley Walker is back! The four-time All-Star returned to the Knicks‘ starting lineup and out of Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse in a big way last week. He dropped a season-high 44 points versus the Washington Wizards and followed that up with just the seventh triple-double on Christmas Day in a win over the Hawks.

Boston Celtics (16-17)

Last Rank: 16

Boston is coming off a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, a contest in which they led by 19 points. They were unable to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch and were unable to close out the Bucks as a result. They have a tough matchup later this week with the Phoenix Suns but have a relatively easy upcoming schedule otherwise (@MIN, vs. LAC, vs. ORL).

Los Angeles Lakers (16-18)

Last Rank: 12

The Lakers currently own the longest losing streak in the NBA at five games. They made things close on Christmas Day versus the Brooklyn Nets but ultimately fell late. To make matters worse, they have the toughest remaining schedule this season.

Denver Nuggets (16-16)

Last Rank: 14

Nikola Jokic continues to play like the reigning MVP after recording 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. He leads the Nuggets in points (25.9), rebounding (13.8), assists (7.2), steals (1.3) and blocked shots (0.8) this season.

Charlotte Hornets (17-17)

Last Rank: 15

The Hornets are coming off a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Nuggets to snap a three-game losing streak. Speaking of the Nuggets, LaMelo Ball and Nikola Jokic are the only two players in the league leading their respective teams in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Washington Wizards (17-16)

Last Rank: 13

Washington has the fourth-worst record in the NBA during the month of December and is getting outscored by 7.7 points per 100 possessions over that span. Despite their recent struggles, though, they are still seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Clippers (17-16)

Last Rank: 10

Los Angeles has lost four of its last five games as the team struggles with injuries and health and safety protocols. The Clippers announced last week that Paul George is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after undergoing elbow surgery. They will need to continue to rely on others to step up in the meantime.

Philadelphia 76ers (17-16)

Last Rank: 11

Philadelphia looks to be on the right track now after winning two out of its last three games. Furkan Korkmaz broke out of his recent shooting slump a little bit on Sunday in a win over the Wizards, something that will be highly beneficial for the team. With the exception of the Nets on Thursday, the Sixers have an easy upcoming schedule (@TOR, vs. HOU, @ORL) and could string together some wins.

Memphis Grizzlies (20-14)

Last Rank: 8

The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday after getting 49 points combined from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant is back so it will be worth watching how good the Grizzlies can be with him in the lineup again.

Chicago Bulls (20-10)

Last Rank: 9

The Bulls are 3-0 since DeMar DeRozan returned from health and safety protocols after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The team saw Nikola Vucevic break out of a shooting slump in that contest as the two-time All-Star had 16 points and 15 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

For more coverage on Lonzo Ball and the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13)

Last Rank: 6

The Cavaliers have won seven out of their last eight games, including a 45-point drubbing of the Raptors on Sunday. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers in that contest with 22 points. He has improved his scoring in each month this season and is averaging 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in December.

Miami Heat (21-13)

Last Rank: 7

The Heat got a big addition back to the lineup when Jimmy Butler returned on Sunday after missing the last eight games. They even got a strong outing from Udonis Haslem on Sunday with eight points and five rebounds in a win over the Magic. Miami has posted three straight wins but will be tasked with moving forward without Kyle Lowry due to the health and safety protocol.

Brooklyn Nets (22-9)

Last Rank: 4

The Nets had three games postponed last week due to health and safety protocols but bounced back on Christmas Day with a win over the Lakers. James Harden leads the way for now, but the team is expected to get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back from the protocol this week.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-13)

Last Rank: 5

After a five-game absence in the health and safety protocol, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned on Christmas day with 36 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a comeback win over the Celtics. Suddenly, the Bucks have won three straight as they get more players back from the protocol.

Utah Jazz (23-9)

Last Rank: 3

The Jazz hold steady at No. 3 after posting a 3-0 record last week. They still have the top offense in the league to go along with the seventh-best defense, making them certainly a favorite in the Western Conference. Donovan Mitchell continues to perform like an All-Star this season, averaging 29.4 points, five assists and 2.9 rebounds in the month of December.

Phoenix Suns (26-6)

Last Rank: 1

The Suns fell to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day but were excellent prior to that loss, winning five in a row. They will now be forced to continue without head coach Monty Williams, who was placed into health and safety protocols on Monday.

Golden State Warriors (27-6)

Last Rank: 2

Golden State has won six out of its last seven, including a victory over the Suns on Christmas Day. The Warriors have now gone 2-1 against the Suns this season and appear to be the front-runners to claim the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They have dealt with several injuries and health and safety protocols as of late, which further highlights how impressive they have been. Needless to say, the Warriors are back.

